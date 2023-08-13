Recent success fuels Hastings for the upcoming season

HASTINGS, Mich. — “We’re bringing in expectations this year and that’s different than past years,” said Owen Carroll

Recent success fuels Hastings for 2023

It’s a night and day different between the current Hastings football team and one we’ve seen in years past.

“We’re winners and at the end of the day we’re just going to go out and we’re going to give it our all. We’re going to run the ball, we’re going to pass the ball a little bit too and we’re just going to win,” said Jett Barnum.

The Saxons finished last season 10-2. They won their third straight interstate 8 title and first ever district championship, but they want more.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully winning another conference championship. Maybe we can go a little father than last year. Maybe go to semi’s, maybe go to state. That’s the main goal,” said Landon Steward.

Head Coach Jamie Murphy is now in his 10th year at Hastings and says this guys up front are the reason they’ve been so good in the last three years.

“Our offensive line is always the key to our success. Without a good offensive line, this offense does not work. We don’t move the ball, we’re pretty stagnate. So anytime that our offensive line is doing well, that means we can move the ball and score,” said Murphy.

They did lose three standout running backs to graduation but have a lot of experience in other roles. And they guys say that they might be gone, but they made sure the underclassmen were prepared to step up.

“I think it’s going to be a lot like last season. We’ve got a lot of people back. A couple important people graduated but we’re filling those spots really well so we’ll be run heavy like always,” aid Diego Coipel.

“They were great leaders. They did a great job of showing the underclassmen, the juniors, how to play. And the important parts of how to be successful as a running back,” said Coach Murphy.

The Saxons will kick things off against TK in week one but currently don’t have a team for week two. For the team, they’ll just use it as an extra week of practice to get ready to take on Whitehall on the road on September 8th.

“It’ll be tough but I think the coaches will do a good job of making sure that everything goes smoothly. Like I said, it’s different but maybe it’ll just be an extra week of preparation and rest for week three,” said Carroll.

“Honestly I think it’ll be already. Our coaches keep us at a high intensity for practice and I think we’ll be better than ever coming into week three,” said Barnum.

While their run game will stay the same, the guys say teams that are coming to play them should expect something different than last year.

“We’re tough. We run. We have a pass threat now. Watch out,” said Steward.

