Recap: South Christian, Mattawan win district opener

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — South Christian takes down Godwin Heights 62-43 in the district quarterfinals. Carson Vis led the way with 29 points.

Hudsonville set a program scoring record, dropping 97 points on Godwin Heights in their win over the Wolverines. Braden Szamrej was the leading scorer with 36 points.

Coopersville downs Kenowa Hills 63-47. The Broncos will now play Rockford in the semis.

Ottawa Hills advances to the district semis with a 57-49 win over Thorneapple Kellogg.

Loy Norrix beats Portage Northern 70-50 in the district quarterfinals. The Knights will take on Kalamazoo Central in the semis.

Mattawan defeats St. Joseph 66-46 in the district quarterfinals.

