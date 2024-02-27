Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Recap: South Christian, Mattawan win district opener

Carson Vis - South Christian
Remi Monaghan
Carson Vis - South Christian
Carson Vis - South Christian
Posted at 10:20 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 22:20:11-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — South Christian takes down Godwin Heights 62-43 in the district quarterfinals. Carson Vis led the way with 29 points.

Hudsonville set a program scoring record, dropping 97 points on Godwin Heights in their win over the Wolverines. Braden Szamrej was the leading scorer with 36 points.

Coopersville downs Kenowa Hills 63-47. The Broncos will now play Rockford in the semis.

Ottawa Hills advances to the district semis with a 57-49 win over Thorneapple Kellogg.

Loy Norrix beats Portage Northern 70-50 in the district quarterfinals. The Knights will take on Kalamazoo Central in the semis.

Mattawan defeats St. Joseph 66-46 in the district quarterfinals.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book