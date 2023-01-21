Watch Now
Recap: Scores and highlights from Friday nights Blitz show

Covenant Christian takes over first place in the River Valley conference
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jan 20, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Covenant Christian traveled to Tri-Unity. The Chargers get the win 46-35 against the Defenders.

Hamilton boys hosted Spring Lake. The Hawkeyes win it 63-48.

Grandville takes down Grand Haven 66-53.

Ottawa Hills boys narrowly fall to Grand Rapids Catholic Central 68-62. Cougs earn a come from behind win in that game.

Northview remains in first place of the OK White with a 52-39 win against Byron Center.

Kalamazoo Christian takes control of the SAC Valley with a 33-16 win against Schoolcraft.

Wayland snaps their undefeated league record with a 54-48 loss to South Christian.

Hopkins holds on to the first place spot in the OK silver after beating Godwin Heights 68-49.

Lowell and Grand Rapids Christian battled it out. The Eagles earn a close win 53-45.

On the ice, Mattawan fell to Eastside 2-1.

Portage faced off against Lumen Christian. Muskies fall to the Titans 4-3.

