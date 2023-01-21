Recap: Scores and highlights from Friday nights Blitz show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Covenant Christian traveled to Tri-Unity. The Chargers get the win 46-35 against the Defenders.
Hamilton boys hosted Spring Lake. The Hawkeyes win it 63-48.
Grandville takes down Grand Haven 66-53.
Ottawa Hills boys narrowly fall to Grand Rapids Catholic Central 68-62. Cougs earn a come from behind win in that game.
Northview remains in first place of the OK White with a 52-39 win against Byron Center.
Kalamazoo Christian takes control of the SAC Valley with a 33-16 win against Schoolcraft.
Wayland snaps their undefeated league record with a 54-48 loss to South Christian.
Hopkins holds on to the first place spot in the OK silver after beating Godwin Heights 68-49.
Lowell and Grand Rapids Christian battled it out. The Eagles earn a close win 53-45.
On the ice, Mattawan fell to Eastside 2-1.
Portage faced off against Lumen Christian. Muskies fall to the Titans 4-3.
