Recap of MHSAA Girls Golf State Championships

MICHIGAN — West Michigan was well represented in the all of the divisions of the MHSAA girls golf state tournament.

In division one, East Kentwood junior Elise Fennell started the day in 5th place and shot 70 on Saturday, the best out of anyone in the division which pushed her into second place. She finished 146 in the tournament. Also in D1, Rockford junior Jessica Jolly finished tied for third, shooting 149. And she also earned a team medal after the Rams took 5th overall.

At Forest Akers West in East Lansing, Byron Center junior Macie Elzinga made history for the Bulldogs. She won the D2 individual title, shooting 76 on Saturday, and it was the first golf championship for Byron Center girls golf.

In Division four, several teams brought home medals. Here is the breakdown.

-Kalamazoo Christian's team finished 4th. Jordyn Bonnema was 7th. Kylie Grenaat tied for 14th.

-Kalamazoo Hackett was 5th as a team. KJ Walters was 20th and Elle Christian finished 22nd.

-Calvin Christian's Andrea Diemer would medal, finished in 9th. Selah Tuesink was tied for 30th.

-Montague's Mackenzie Goudreu finished in 4th and Natalie Kellogg was 5th.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

