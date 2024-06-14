RECAP: High School softball, baseball semi finals

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In day one of the baseball and softball state semi finals in East Lansing, three area teams punched their ticket to their respective state title games on Saturday.

In division one softball, No. 2 Hudsonville faced off against No. 1 Farmington Hills Mercy and came away with a 10-0 win. The game was scoreles through the first 5 innings until they broke the scoring wide open. Bringing in seven runs in the top of the 5th for a commanding lead.

They added three more runs in the top of the 6th, thanks to a three run homerun from senior Elly Koopman to win. The Eagles will now play Lake Orion in the state championship on Saturday at 10am.

In division two, Vicksburg softball was hoping to get back to the title game for the second year in a row. They played for the championship in 2023 but lost to Gaylord.

In this outing, their first run was socred after Ella Luegge was hit by a pitch with bases loaded. Then later in the top of the 2nd, two more runs came in thanks to a bunt from Maddison Diekman.

The Bulldogs scored one more run to seal the deal against North Branch. They will now get a repeat of the finals from last year, taking on Gaylord at 12:30pm for the championship.

Watervliet baseball was also in action on Thursday. The Panther had a semi final meeting against Detroit Edison. They were led by pitcher Wyatt Epple who threw for all seven innings and had six strikeouts.

Edison scored first in that came but the Panthers battled back to take the lead and held on to it for the remainder of the game. They are now headed to the division three baseball championships on Saturday at 9am against Jackson Lumen Christi.

