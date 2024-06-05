Recap: Girls soccer regional semi finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Haven, Portage Central and Spring Lake girls soccer all advance to the regional final in their respective divisions after wins on Tuesday.

Portage Central beat Caledonia 2-0 thanks to goals from Mia Hesley and Emma Sanborn.

On the opposite side of the bracket in region one, Grand Haven faced off against Midland Dow. The Chargers scored first in that game but the Bucs stormed back in the second half. Earning goals from Kendall Munford and Mallory Woiteshek for the win.

Grand Haven and Portage Central will now play in the regional final on Thursday, June 6th at 6pm at the Hudsonville Freshman Complex field.

