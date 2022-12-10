RECAP: Friday night hoops scores and highlights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now with boys and girls basketball in full swing across the state, it was a busy Friday night for high school hoops.

Grand Haven boys and girls traveled to take on Reeths-Puffer. The Bucs boys won to start the weekend 55-52, Harrison Sorrelle scored 34 points, 15 of them in the 4th quarter.

The Rocket ladies earned a win tonight. Final score against Grand Haven 38-34.

Reeths-Puffer 38, Grand Haven 34

Over in Wyoming, reigning state champs, Tri-Unity hosted North Pointe Christian. The Defenders win that game 61-43.

Tri-Unity 61, NPC

Byron Center hosting Wayland. The Bulldogs come away with a 63-44.

Byron Center 63, Wayland 44

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter