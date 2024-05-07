Blitz Recap: FHC boys, Catholic Central girls lax dominate, plus girls soccer

(WXMI) — After a loss to Bryon Center, Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse got back in the win column on Monday by beating Grand Rapids Catholic Central. The Rangers were led by Nolan Hartl who had six goals in this game. Ty Ryans and Henry McNamara also contributed for FHC. They won 15-6 to close out the regular season.

In girls lacrosse, Catholic Central defeated Forest Hills Northern-Eastern to stay undefeated Monday night with a 22-4 win. A dominant Cougar offense was the difference in this one. Catholic Central put up 15 goals in the first half, with senior Claire Marosi leading the way with five goals. The Cougars went into the break up 15-1 and cruised in the second half to remain perfect.

Girls soccer action, Spring Lake and Mona Shores battled to a scoreless 0-0 draw. Both teams had grade-a scoring chances only to be turned away by excellent goalkeeping from Mona Shores Jersey VanderWall and Spring Lake's Jessica Stewart.

