Recap: Benton Harbor stays winning, RP takes down Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Benton Harbor boys basketball remains undefeated with a 66-54 win over Kalamazoo Christian. Javon Mason 16 points, Josiah King 14 points, Mustapha Muhammad 14 points.

Reeths-Puffer tosses Muskegon boys their first loss of the year. 63-54 the final. That snaps a 34 game conference winning streak.

Covenant Christian takes down Godwin Heights 60-44.

Hudsonville girls earn a non-conference win over Zeeland West 53-24.

