PREVIEW: Bakita and Book look ahead to the football finals

Football Finals Preview

Eight state champions will be crowned Friday and Saturday in 11-player football at Ford Field in downtown Detroit, FOX 17 will be following five different games involving teams from the viewing area.

DIVISION 2 - Forest Hills Central (13-0) vs. Warren De La Salle (12-1), Friday, 1 p.m.



The Rangers are in the football finals for the first time since 1994 looking for their first state championship in the sport.

FHC is allowing just 8.6 points per game and held previously unbeaten Dexter to 7 in regulation in the semifinal

DLS is the defending state champion playing in the D2 final for the third straight season, the Pilots are coached by former West Catholic and Fremont head coach Dan Rohn

DIVISION 6 - West Catholic (12-1) vs. Neguanee (13-0), Friday, 4:30 p.m.



The Falcons are back in the finals for the first time since winning 5 straight state championships (2013-2017)

Senior running back Tim Kloska went over 2,000 yards rushing for the season with a 330 yards, 5 TD performance in the semifinal win over Clinton

Negaunee has allowed 87 total points all season with5 shutouts an no more than 15 points in any one game

DIVISION 4 - South Christian (13-0) vs. Goodrich (12-1)



The Sailors return to Ford Field for the first time since winning the state championship in 2014

South Christian senior quarterback Jake DeHaan has accounted for 46 total touchdowns this season (30 passing)

Goodrich is a first time finalist that has won 12 games in a row after a week one loss to division five finalist Frankenmuth

DIVISION 1 - Caledonia (12-1) vs. Belleville (13-0)



The Fighting Scots are returning to the Ford Field for the first time since winning the division three title in 2005

Caledonia has allowed 17 points in regulation the last games against Rockford, Grand Ledge and Clarkston

Belleville is the defending state champion that owns the state's longest winning streak (24) led by sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood

DIVISION 3 - Muskegon (11-2) vs. Detroit Martin Luther King (10-3)



The Big Reds return to Ford Field for the first tie since 2019, this is the Big Reds fifth trip to Ford Field in the last seven seasons

Muskegon junior quarterback M'Khi Guy ran for 341 yards and 6 TDs in the semifinal win over DeWitt, he has 24 rushing TDs on the season and has thrown 11 more

MLK is the defending state champion in division three led by the top high school recruit in the state, senior quarterback Dante Moore who is committed to Oregon

