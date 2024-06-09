Preston claims 1st place at D2 golf state tournament, GR Christian finishes 2nd

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Catholic Central senior Will Preston credited his experience to playing, and winning, state titles previously to his success at the division two tournament final on Saturday.

At Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Preston fought for 1st place against Leandro Pinilli from Brother Rice. Will took the lead for the final time with two holes to go and held on to it for his third state title, but first as an individual.

"It feels great (to win). We've had two team state championships in the past over the last four years but it feels good to get it done individually. I've been close the last few years but finally got it done today," said Preston.

Will shot 70-71 for an overall score of 141, winning the championship by one stroke.

Teams from west Michigan showed out in division two. Three of the top five teams were native to our area, along with six of the top 10 individuals.

Grand Rapids Christian was looking to repeat after winning the title in 2023. They were going up against Richland Gull Lake who had a one stroke lead coming into the final round. In the end, the Blue Devils finished in third place.

GR Christian was led by sophomore Cooper Reitsma and senior Dylan Clark. The Eagles battled towards the top of the leader board and nearly brought home the first place trophy, but a player from Orchard Lake St. Mary's holed out on 17 to give the Eaglets a one stroke lead and win the title.

GRC finishes the season as the division two state runner up. Shooing 307-297 for a total score of 604.

Several other west Michigan players finished in the top 10 individually inclduing Harris Hoekwater (South Christian) in 4th, Cooper Reitsma (Grand Rapids Christian) in 5th, JP Levan (East Grand Rapids) in 7th, Max Vandermolen (Gull Lake) in 9th and Colin Nieuwenhuis (Unity Christian) in 10th.

