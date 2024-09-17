Portland's 63-yard touchdown pass, Rockford's Mikey DeKuiper take home Week 3 Blitz Honors

(WXMI) — Portland's Dominic Novara's 63-yard touchdown pass to Christopher Battley takes home our Blitz Play of the Week.

Rockford's Mikey DeKuiper wins our Blitz Boss for Week 3 after the wide receiver ran in two touchdowns and caught six passes Friday night.

Each week, your votes decided our Plays of the Week and Blitz Boss winners. Voting opens Saturday morning and closes at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

