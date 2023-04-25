Portage Northern baseball continues to win with new leadership in 2023

PORTAGE, Mich. — For the first time in 22 years, Portage Northern has a new baseball coach. But he's not a stranger to the program.

"When you come in and you've already got a relationship with the guys, it makes it worlds easier," said Head Coach Adam Cardona.

After six years with the Huskies program, Adam Cardona was hired as the skipper for the 2023 season.

"When we heard there was going to be a new coach we were all going into his office ad asking him if he was going to get it. He said he couldn't talk about it but we were all rooting for him to get that job. He deserves it more than anybody. I played on JV with him. He was a fantastic coach on JV, he prepped us really well and it just continues here," said senior infielder Nick Jepson.

"He was with the program obviously so transitioning for him wasn't has hard as someone who was coming in from outside. So he's done a great job so far, I think," said senior pitcher Cane Mack.

Northern traditionally is a powerhouse in West Michigan. As Cardona makes his way through his first varsity season, they hope to live up to the legacy of Huskies baseball.

"We've got a great coaching staff and I think that these guys are prepared. That is the big thing that they are prepared and when they are it takes a lot of the stress out knowing that they're going to go out and play their best game," said Cardona.

"We don't really care that much about expectations, it's the same standard every year we want to win a district championship and we want to see how far we can go after that," said Jepson.

The Huskies are 11-3 this season with games against Lakeshore and Forest Hills Eastern later this week. They prefer a tough schedule as it makes them more competitive for later in the year and hopefully will prep them for a deep playoff run.

"Really just go out and compete at a high level. Obviously we're always looking to go out and win state, win the conference and everything in between so that would be the goal," said Cardona.

"We love it because then we can see where we stand between the best teams in the state. And by the end of the year hopefully we're ready for playoff baseball. That is the biggest thing for us, playing a stronger schedule," said Mack.