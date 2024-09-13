Portage Central soccer, FHN volleyball earn Thursday night wins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Portage Central boys soccer took down Kalamazoo Central 3-0 on the road. The Mustangs earned goals from Aiden Phencie, and two goals from Michael Kaczmarski.
Portage Central 3, Kalamazoo Central 0
Forest Hills Northern volleyball beat East Grand Rapids in five sets.
Forest Hills Northern 3, East Grand Rapids 2
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.
Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)