Portage Central soccer, FHN volleyball earn Thursday night wins

Portage Central boys soccer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Portage Central boys soccer took down Kalamazoo Central 3-0 on the road. The Mustangs earned goals from Aiden Phencie, and two goals from Michael Kaczmarski.

Portage Central 3, Kalamazoo Central 0

Forest Hills Northern volleyball beat East Grand Rapids in five sets.

Forest Hills Northern 3, East Grand Rapids 2

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

