Plainwell wrestling qualifies for first ever state tournament

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Plainwell wrestling will compete at Wings Stadium next weekend as the Trojans qualified for their first ever state tournament on Wednesday.

Plainwell 32, Allendale 30

The Trojans won their five five matches in the Division two, region 111 finals against Allendale. Austin Gyorkos earned a tech fall along with Michael Gonyeau, Steele Madison, Trammel Robinson and Luke Lyons who earned pins against the Falcons.

Allendale came back from a 32-7 deficit late in the meet and got it within five points. Plainwell stayed strong throughout the last two classes to hang on to a 32-30 win against the Falcons. This will be the first trip to state for Rodd Leonard and his team.

The MHSSA wrestling team final will take place on February 24-25th at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.

