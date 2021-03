PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell girls basketball team knocked off Otsego, 55-48 in overtime on Monday night to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Kaitlyn Payseno led the way for the Trojans with 13 points and eight rebounds while Olivia Stam added ten in the game.

Plainwell also takes over first place in the Wolverine Conference after previously unbeaten Edwardsburg fell to Three Rivers on Monday night.