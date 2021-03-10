Peterson helps Fennville pick up crucial win over Coloma

FENNVILLE, Mich. — After an eleven point win in the first meeting of the season, Fennville looked to pull the regular season sweep over Coloma on Tuesday night.

It would be a great game throughout, tied in at 38 in the third quarter before Blackhawks senior Brody Peterson scored two of his team-high 29 points to give Fennville the lead.

The Blackhawks would hold on in the fourth quarter thanks to two big three-pointers from Cian Ortega and late free throws from Peterson as Fennville came away with a 64-57 win.

Coloma senior Drew Goodline scored a game-high 34 points.

"Coloma's a good team," Peterson said after the win, "we battle every time we play them. Drew [Goodline] is a great player, one of the best players in our area, it just raises our level of intensity and our level of wanting to beat a team with a guy like that, so it gets intense."

Three technical fouls were accessed in the fourth quarter, including one after the buzzer sounded on a Comets assistant coach.

"This was a big game," said Fennville head coach, Ty Rock, "we want to add another number on the banner over there and in order to do that, we had to win tonight. We ended up doing the job."

The (7-1, 10-3) Blackhawks remain tied atop the conference with Watervliet while (6-2, 9-3) Coloma falls to a game back in the conference race.