Paw Paw cheer chasing first state championship

PAW PAW, Mich. — After being back to back state runner ups, Paw Paw cheer is looking to bring home their first state title in program history.

The Red Wolves won their regional championship last weekend with a score of 745.42. Beating Tri-County by six points. Portland and Lakewood also qualified from that region.

"The last two years have really been about building our confidence together, and seeing how far we can push the program. Same thing with this year, we're trying to keep that legacy going and push further this year. We have a big group of freshmen this year so it's about pulling that legacy with us and building our team from the bottom up. And to come back stronger and bigger than we have before," said junior Molly Goodwin.

Paw Paw is known for their creative choreography, thanks to long time head coach Stefanie Miller. She decided this season to include front walk overs and front handsprings into their round two routine to increase the creativity and difficulty.

"We just didn't have enough tucks this year. We've thrown tucks for the last couple of years and we're still working on them but we didn't have enough this year. But right now if I had to make the decision between throwing tucks or front skills, I'd chose our front skills because they're phenomenal," said Stefanie Miller.

They will try to take down Richmond who is the reigning state champion in division three and will be going for their fifth title.

The competition starts at 1pm at Central Michigan University on Friday. Division two will follow at 6pm.

In the division one finals on Thursday night, Grandville finished in 5th place. In division four, Hart finished in 4th place, Lawton in 6th and Pewamo-Westphalia in 7th.

