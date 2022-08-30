Panther football players "speechless" about West Ottawa Stadium

West Ottawa Stadium set top open on Thrsday

West Ottawa Stadium is set to open on Thursday when the Panthers football team hosts Portage Northern.

"I don't even know if words can describe it," West Ottawa senior h-back and linebacker Ryan Stam said. "Driving by the school last year and seeing it when it was just the brick, that tall hotel looking thing, it was like, wow, this just kind of popped up in a year. Coming out here at night in the summer and seeing it slowly build up is like slowly building up the excitement to play on it. It leaves me speechless just being in that locker room, no other high school in Michigan has an opportunity like we do and I am just grateful for it."

Thursday's game is sure to draw a huge crowd and have a playoff type atmosphere.

"It is going to be electrifying," Panthers senior outside linebacker Juan Gomez said. "I feel like we can feel it throughout our cleats, throughout our everything. Hopefully we can display what we displayed over there at Northview."

West Ottawa beat Northview last week 27-16 snapping a 26-game losing streak.

