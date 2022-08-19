"Our team will never give" Sparta football preps for deep run in 2022

SPARTA, Mich. — “We’re hoping to keep the momentum rolling. We got off to a little bit of a slow start last year, 1-2. And then we went on a roll and played pretty well the next six weeks. Won all those games and we’re just hoping to build on that,” said Sparta Head coach Mark Chapman.

Sparta football ended last season 7-3. The Spartans lost their first round playoff game to Whitehall and finished 2nd in the OK Silver to their rival Comstock Park.

“We’ve won a decent amount in the last two years and we’ve gotten into the playoffs and we’d love to get back there and get a playoff win. I have not gotten on varsity and that would be amazing. Just keep fighting for a conference title and go out strong,” said senior safety Gunnar Busen.

Mark Chapman returns for his 7th season with the team. They also have second year quarterback Nic Gordon under center but will replace a few guys on the line.

“Being able to play as a freshman and then as a sophomore had just helped my confidence a lot. Being able to know all the plays and know where to go with the ball and just decision making,” said Gordon.

“Dylan Turowski and Sam Whitmore are the two main guys he’s talking about and they’re off playing college football. So those are two guys on both sides of the ball that will be big shoes to fill, but I think guys are excited to step into those roles and see how they perform,” said Chapman.

Also adding to the level of experience this season is senior safety Gunnar Busen. He got called up his sophomore year and never looked back.

“It was great. The seniors really helped me out. It was a little different, a lot faster paced game, but I got in there and made some tackles, and it was fun and prepared me for now. The pre-game learning, all the film watching and preparedness, that is the main thing that has really helped me from a sophomore till now. And playing in a lot of varsity football,” said Busen.

The Spartans lost several close games last year, including the season opener against Oakridge, where they fell by one point. For them, they always know they’re going to put up a fight.

“I think it really just says that we fight hard till the end and that we don’t give up on each other, and that we believe in each other and the coaches,” said Busen.

“I think that it just proves that we’ll fight till the end. No matter what, and just keep working,” said Gordon.

“Our team will never give up. We’ll always fight and that’s how we practice. I think they’ve learned how to do things in the off season and on the practice field, and that’s starting to translate year in and year out, game to game on Friday night,” said Chapman.

