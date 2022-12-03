Ottawa Hill's youth to help lead boys basketball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're a few days out from the start of the boys basketball season and the team at Ottawa Hills will open up with a loaded schedule in their first two weeks.

Led by Head Coach Derrick King, the Bengals will first play Rockford on the road. The Grand Rapids Union, Ypsilanti Lincoln and Benton Harbor. Coach King says the schedule was purposely made this way.

"We want to always make sure we're playing against the best of the best. We want our guys to play really good teams early in the season because it's a journey to March. We know playoffs are going to come just like that and we want to be ready playing against some of the top competition in the state," said King.

Their first game is on the road against Rockford at 7pm on Tuesday December 13th.

