Ottawa Hills senior Keymarion Gibson signs with Ferris State

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa Hills senior running back Keymarion Gibson committed to and signed with Ferris State for football on Tuesday.

Gibson was choosing between the Bulldogs, Grand Valley State, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Michigan State.

"Growing up I didn't feel like college was really a thing, I feel like it was a dream," Gibson said. "As I got better at football, I've been playing a couple years, I started picking up interest, colleges started offering me so I feel like I had to take it to the next level if I really want to be good there, if I really want to make a statement there. I feel like college is a great opportunity for me especially for where I come from, it's been hard times going on. I feel like it is a great way to get out."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter