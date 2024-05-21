Otsego comes back to beat Thornapple Kellogg in girls soccer district opener

(WXMI) — Otsego girls soccer beat Thornapple Kellogg in the opening round of districts 3-2.

In the 23rd minute of the first half, freshman Paige Abshagen sent in a corner kick and connected with teammate Holly Velting who found the back of the net. Thornapple Kellogg took a 1-0 lead.

The Trojans would take the lead into halftime before the game was delayed at halftime. In the second half, Otsego tied the game 2-2. The game ultimately went to penalty kicks where Otsego won 7-5, winning it 3-2.

Otsego advances to district semi-finals with a 1-0 win and will play Battle Creek Harper Creek on Tuesday, May 28th.

