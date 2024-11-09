ONE FINAL VOTE: Blitz Boss poll now open

WEST MICHIGAN — Election day has come and gone, but there is another poll for you to vote in. The final Blitz Boss race is now open.

Here are the nominees:



Hudsonville's Trenton Naber: 2 Interceptions in Hudsonville's 19-16 win

Byron Center QB Landon Tungate: 10/12 passing, 153 yards, 2 TDs, plus 22 rushes for 53 yards & 1 score in Bulldogs' 30-23 win

South Christian QB Carson Vis: 5 total TDs, 4 rushing, 1 passing in the Sailor's 35-28 win

Voting is open through 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 12.

