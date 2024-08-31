Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

ON TWO!: Week 1 of the Blitz hits night 2

BLITZ Zeeland West at Muskegon
WXMI/Isaac Gould
Players from Zeeland West and Muskegon meet for the coin toss before a game on Friday, August 30, 2024.
BLITZ Zeeland West at Muskegon
Posted

(WXMI) — Zeeland West beats Muskegon 28-13.

Zeeland West 28, Muskegon 13

South Christian downs Grand Rapids Christian 42-27.

SOUTH CHRISTIAN 42, GRAND RAPIDS CHRISTIAN 27

Tri County wins over Comstock Park 42-24.

Tri County 42, Comstock Park 24

Grand Haven comes back to beat Lakeshore 28-21.

Grand Haven 28, Lakeshore 21

Catholic Central win 17-10.

Catholic Central 17, Lake Central (IN) 10

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB Promo Sidebar

Give A Book