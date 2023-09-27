MUSKEGON, Mich. — Jessica Jolly and Elise Fennell are far and away the two best individual golfers in the OK Red. While they might be fierce competitors on the course, they're also good friends off of it.

OK Red girls golf competitors to become college teammates next season

"We want to play our best and we always want to beat each other but I think it's at the point where it's like I want her to do her best and I think she wants me to do my best. Obviously we want to win but we're rooting for each other," said Jessica Jolly.

Jess goes to Rockford. Elise plays for East Kentwood. They're conference foes but love being paired up together.

"We always have a good time. It's just super fun, it's super chill. Supporting each other but obviously we want to win too," said Elise.

They to have gone back and forth in conference tournaments all season. Two weeks ago at Pigeon Creek Jess shot six under, 29. Elise finishing two under. The two will compete next week for the OK Red title.

"It's really fun to have someone to go back and forth with in tournaments. Especially with high school golf where there's a lot of girls that are new to golf. So to have someone as good as she is to play with is really fun," said Jolly.

Their time together isn't ending this year. Both girls have committed to play collegiality at Illinois State next year. Elise made her decision first and wanted Jess to know that she wanted what was best for her, even if it was a different school.

"If you like it, you like it. And if not, you can go somewhere else. Whatever is best for you, make that decision. Don't come because I'm here," said Elise.

"I went on my visit and loved everything about it. Loved the team chemistry, loved the practice facilities, loved everything. And her going there was just a bonus so it made my decision pretty easy," said Jess.

The season end is quickly approaching. Their conference tournament is next week but these two will go head to head for the division one title after finishing 2nd and 3rd last season.

"I got second last year. I missed a putt to go to a playoff so I really want it this year. It would mean the world," said Elise.

"Individually I would love to play well. Hopefully win at regional and win at states but obviously it's going to be tough. There's a lot of good competitors so I just want to play good golf and see how it ends up," said Jess.

