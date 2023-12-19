OK conference realignment gets approval for 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ottawa-Kent athletic conference voted on the new alignment for 2024-2028. There were a few changes in the football only and regular conferences. Here are a few of the notable moves:

In the football only division, the OK Red remains the same.

The football only OK Green: Muskegon, Byron Center, Mona Shores, Reeths-Puffer, Forest Hills Northern and Grand Rapids Union.

The football only OK Gold: Forest Hills Central, Zeeland East and West, Wyoming, Unity Christian and South Christian.

The football only OK Black: East Grand Rapids, Northview, Thorneapple-Kellogg, GR Ottawa Hills, Holland Christian, GR Catholic Central.

The football only OK White: Spring Lake, Wayland, Hamilton, Forest Hills Eastern, GR christian, West Catholic.

The football only OK Silver: Belding, Comstock Park, Hopkins, Godwin, Kelloggsville, Fruitport, Holland.

Here the conferences for all other sports:

OK Red: East Kentwood, Rockford, West Ottawa, Hudsonville, Grand Haven, Grandville.

OK Green: Jenison, Caledonia, Byron Center, Mona Shores, Reeths-Puffer, Muskegon.

OK Gold: GR Union, Wyoming, Northview, Thorneapple-Kellogg, Wayland, South Christian, West Catholic.

OK Black: Zeeland East and West, Holland, Spring Lake, Hamilton, Holland Christian, Unity Christian.

OK White: Forest Hills Northern, GR Ottawa Hills, Forest Hills Central, East Grand Rapids, Forest Hills Eastern, GR Christian, GR Catholic Central.

OK Silver: Fruitport, Godwin, Kelloggsville, Belding, Comstock Park, Hopkins, Northpointe Christian, Calvin Christian.

The OK Conference Football Only Realignment for 2024 - 2028 was approved by a 28 (YES) and 11 (NO) vote of the membership.

The OK Conference Realignment for 2024 - 2028 was approved by a 34 (Yes) and 7 (NO) vote of the membership.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter