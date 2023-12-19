OK conference realignment gets approval for 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ottawa-Kent athletic conference voted on the new alignment for 2024-2028. There were a few changes in the football only and regular conferences. Here are a few of the notable moves:
In the football only division, the OK Red remains the same.
The football only OK Green: Muskegon, Byron Center, Mona Shores, Reeths-Puffer, Forest Hills Northern and Grand Rapids Union.
The football only OK Gold: Forest Hills Central, Zeeland East and West, Wyoming, Unity Christian and South Christian.
The football only OK Black: East Grand Rapids, Northview, Thorneapple-Kellogg, GR Ottawa Hills, Holland Christian, GR Catholic Central.
The football only OK White: Spring Lake, Wayland, Hamilton, Forest Hills Eastern, GR christian, West Catholic.
The football only OK Silver: Belding, Comstock Park, Hopkins, Godwin, Kelloggsville, Fruitport, Holland.
Here the conferences for all other sports:
OK Red: East Kentwood, Rockford, West Ottawa, Hudsonville, Grand Haven, Grandville.
OK Green: Jenison, Caledonia, Byron Center, Mona Shores, Reeths-Puffer, Muskegon.
OK Gold: GR Union, Wyoming, Northview, Thorneapple-Kellogg, Wayland, South Christian, West Catholic.
OK Black: Zeeland East and West, Holland, Spring Lake, Hamilton, Holland Christian, Unity Christian.
OK White: Forest Hills Northern, GR Ottawa Hills, Forest Hills Central, East Grand Rapids, Forest Hills Eastern, GR Christian, GR Catholic Central.
OK Silver: Fruitport, Godwin, Kelloggsville, Belding, Comstock Park, Hopkins, Northpointe Christian, Calvin Christian.
The OK Conference Football Only Realignment for 2024 - 2028 was approved by a 28 (YES) and 11 (NO) vote of the membership.
The OK Conference Realignment for 2024 - 2028 was approved by a 34 (Yes) and 7 (NO) vote of the membership.
