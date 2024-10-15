Northview's Ryan Oshnock named Lions High School Football Coach of the Week

(WXMI) — The Detroit Lions have named Ryan Oshnock of Northview High School the Week 7 recipient of the 2024 high school football coach of the week. Oshnock’s Wildcats defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 12-3 to advance to 7-0 for the first time since 1977 and only the 4th time in school history.

Northview is currently ranked No. 3 in Division 2. On Friday, October 18th the Wildcats host Holland Christian for their final regular season home game in only the second matchup all-time between these two programs.

Oshnock is in his 13th eason as a high school football coach and is currently in his fourth season as head coach at Northview. The win vs. GR Catholic Central was Oshnock’s 50th win as a high school football head coach. Prior to Northview, Oshnock was the head coach at Forest Hills Northern (2014-15) and West Ottawa (2016-2020). He has also held assistant coaching positions at the collegiate level at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Ferris State and Eastern Michigan.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)