Northview wins 1st conference title in 50 years over Holland Christian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time in 50 years, Northview football has won their conference. It was a 35-20 victory over Holland Christian that clinched that title for the Wildcats.

The game started with back to back touchdowns on the first two drives. Isaiah Meyaard ran it in for the Maroons, while Jalen Gant tight roped the sideline and ran it 63 yards to the end zone. They both earned two more touchdowns before halftime, but the Maroons had a blocked PAT so it was 21-20 at the break.

Game of the Week: Northview 35, Holland Christian 20

In the second half, it was all Wildcats. Senior running back Will Senuira scored twice from inside the five yard line to extend their lead.

Northview wins it 35-20, shutting out Holland Christian in the second half and winning their first conference championship since 1970.

