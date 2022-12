GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the Calvin high school basketball tournament there were several big games with West Michigan teams.

Rockford faced off against Catholic Central and won 68-64.

Rockford 68, Catholic Central 64

South Christian took on Northview. The Wildcats beat the Sailors 48-46.

Northview 48, South Christian 46

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter