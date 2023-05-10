Northview girls lacrosse: Only undefeated team left in the state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northview girls lacrosse is the only undefeated team left in the state at 14-0 after Monday nights win against Mona Shores. The Wildcats won that game 20-4.

"I feel like a lot of people underestimated us because in the past we've been a little bit of a smaller program that hasn't has that many wins but for us to go undefeated just really means a lot to me especially since it's my senior year, it feels really good to say that we won conference but that we went undefeated too," said Lauren Walsh.

Walsh scored three goals in this game against the Sailors.

"Personally I had low expectations for this team coming into the season. We had some new freshmen but honestly I'm so proud of this team this year. We are the underdogs every single year but we are getting better each and every year," said Emily Camp.

Last season Northview ended their season in the regional quarterfinals in a 14-3 loss against Caledonia. They have much bigger goals now that they've clinched their conference championship, they'd like to also in a few playoff games.

"We have this saying 'why not us'. Why can't it be us? We've been the underdog team for years and year and year and it wasn't until our sophomore year after covid when people started to notice us. And since then we keep proving people wrong. Now we've moved up a conference and no one expected this from us and here we are, undefeated and it's the greatest feeling in the world," said Kieran Yanik.

The Wildcats will finish their regular season on Saturday, May 13th at 11am.

