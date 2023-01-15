Northview beats Chicago Hyde Park in overtime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the 9th annual MLK hoops classic hosted by Ottawa Hills, teams from across the state and even surrounding states gathered in Grand Rapids for the tournament.

Northview took on Chicago Hyde Park. Jacob Szurna scored a layup that tied the game up at 46 with 30 seconds and it went to overtime. EJ Ryans scored twice in OT, including the game winner layup to beat the Thunderbirds. Final score 53-52.

Northview 53, Hyde Park 52

The tournament hosts, Bengals, faced off against Detroit MLK. Things start a little slow and then picked up. The Crusaders led 30-18 at the half. Derrick King and his team tried to earn the comeback but MLK held them off. Final score 60-41. Williw Duke JR led the team with 12 points

Detroit MLK 60, Ottawa Hills 41

