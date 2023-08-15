NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Norsemen’s goals are clear.

North Muskegon returns 16 starters for the upcoming season

"It was an exciting time when we did it but the overall goal we didn’t accomplish it so I’d like to get a little farther in the season and make a run this year,” said junior quarterback James Young.

North Muskegon secured their first in over three decades. The West Michigan conference split into two divisions, and that played to their benefit according to Head Coach Larry Witham.

“We thought we had a pretty good opportunity and we certainly capitalized on it. We had a great year. It was the first outright conference championship that North Muskegon has had in 34 years and we were certainly very excited and it took us to a new level,” said Witham.

“I think it boosted our confidence.

North Muskegon started the year with a two point loss to Muskegon catholic central but then won the next 7 games straight, until they met up against Ravenna for the second time that year.

“We beat that team earlier in the year and then ran into them in the playoffs. We went and laid an egg and they got us so I think overall just using last season to motivate us to do better this season is just the biggest thing,” said Young.

“Certainly a repeat performance as a conference title would be outstanding but I think the aspirations and goals that these kids have are to make a little deeper run into the playoffs. It’s something that these guys have thought long and hard about since that loss to Ravenna,” said Witham.

The Norsemen return nine players on defense and seven on offense. One of them being junior quarterback James Young. As a sophomore he threw for 2,000 yards and had 26 touchdowns. He’ll led the way once again.

“He’s got a great core of receivers to work with. The sky is the limit for him. I mean he’s a legitimate D1 football player,” said Witham.

“I want to lead my team to a good run in the playoffs and just do everything I can to help my teammates improve and work on my craft and help other guys improve too,” said Young.

They open up against Pewamo-Westphalia next week. Not an easy game by any means but one they know will test them.

“It’s good for us week one because it let’s us know right where we’re at right away and what we need to work on. Hopefully we’ll go out and win a good game out of a good team like that,” said Ben Meyers.

“It certainly makes practices like this in the following weeks very important. We’re not playing any cupcake week one so it really changes the complexion of what we do practice wise,” said Witham.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter