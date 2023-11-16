North Muskegon football in state semis for first time since 1986

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's been 37 years since the last time North Muskegon was playing football this late in the year. The Norsemen are now one win away from Ford Field and playing in the division seven state championship.

With a 28-27 win against the Pirates, North Muskegon will take on Menominee this Saturday in the semis.

Junior quarterback James Young says, "Just to be a part of it has been really special. I've played with these guys since I was little, so, it's something we've dreamed of and worked hard for. To actually be here right now is a really surreal moment and it feels really good. We're going to take it day by day and just keep it going".

The week before in the district final, North Muskegon took down Lawton 27-24. Both of those games were won in the 4th quarter.

Jack McNally says, "We're a mentally tough team in that we don't get down on each other when things get tough. We're always rallying to each other and we always have a positive mental attitude".

Head Coach Larry Witham says, "It's a culmination of a lot of hard work by these kids and a lot of support by the parents and the community. It's been 37 years in the making and we're very proud of these kids".

That semi final game is set for Saturday, November 18th at 1pm at Gaylord High School.

