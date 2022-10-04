No. 7 Potter's House takes down No. 1 Hartford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After scoring the first two goals of the game, No. 1 ranked Hartford boys soccer allowed No. 7 Potter's House to score three goals for their first loss of the season.

Coming into Monday's game, the Huskies were 15-0-0 this season with over half their wins as shutouts. Potter's House lost their most recent game, 1-0 against Zion Christian this past Friday, and it left a bitter taste in their mouth.

"On Friday we took a loss 1-0 to Zion Christian. That's been on my mind all weekend and my number one focus today was just to win the game and beat the number one team in Division four," said Kevin Ramirez.

"It was coming off a really tough loss the other night and we just had to switch things around and say 'what are we going to do with this season?' And these guys showed up. There was no practice in between Friday's game and coming to this one and we played a really good team. I mean hat's off to Hartford they're a really, really good sight so a lot of fun to adjust and play them," said Head Coach Mike Colago.

"Coach told us that even if we were going to go down that we would have faith and Jacob's goal right at the end of the first half, that gave us hope and momentum going into halftime. And in the second half we just worked. None of our goals were pretty but we just got to get it done and we work really hard," said Quincy Winkle.

