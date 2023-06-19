NFL rookie Anthony Bradford hosts football camp at Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After being selected in the 4th round of the NFL draft, Muskegon alumni Anthony Bradford was back at his old stomping ground to help host a youth football camp on Monday.

Bradford played football at Muskegon and then collegiate at LSU before being drafted by the Seahawks this year. He joined his former coach, Matt Bolles, at Hackley Stadium to help guide 7th-12th graders on how to improve their football skills.

There were over 100 players in attendance that got a chance to work with a slew of great players and coaches. For Bradford, it was important for him to make time for kids in his hometown before training camp starts later this summer.

"Bradford says, "It means a lot. It's where I started at, and it feels good to me to like have the kids see me coming from where I come from, like I said I came from here, and where I'm at now. It's all about just motivation to be honest. Waking up with a good attitude everyday, just putting your mind at where you want to be at for sure. Self-affirmation is big, just keep telling yourself that it's possible that you can do it. I love being from Muskegon. Like I said, I was born and raised here so Muskegon has been right beside me, so, I'm just letting my community know that I'm still here."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter