NEWAYGO, Mich. — The Newaygo girls basketball team already won the Central States Gold outright but the Lions were able to finish the league season unbeaten after the 36-26 win over Big Rapids on Friday night.

Newaygo 36, Big Rapids 26

The Lions held Big Rapids scoreless for the first 14 minutes of the game and led 17-0 early on.

Newaygo finishes the regular season at 15-1 as they head into districts next week.