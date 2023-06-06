Newaygo soccer seeks revenge in regional semis

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo girls soccer is back in the regional semifinals for the second straight year. Last year was their first time making it out of districts and this season they want to make history again.

The Lions beat Montague in the district championships on Friday in PK's with their first two goals in regulation coming from Grace Painter and Connelly Hefferan-Nordlund. Now they'll face off against Elk Rapids in the regional semis, the same team who ended their season one year ago.

"As a school, like, Newaygo soccer the girls have never been to a regional final, so um, yeah, like last year was the first year that we made it to regionals at all, and we lost against Elk Rapids and we know that they're a really good team, but so are we so, yeah it'd just prove a lot." said Connelly Hefferan-Nordlund.

Both teams come into Tuesday's game undefeated. Newaygo is currently 18-0-1.

"I think it would be a very big win for our team, especially coming off of losing to them last year in this exact same way in this exact same game, and it would just mean I think it would prove to our team that like we are skilled." said Grace Painter.

"I think we have exceeded our expectations this year, and, um, it's certainly due to the hard work and the ethic that the girls have here, and so, this is really all on them, and so they deserve every moment of it." said Head Coach Matt Painter.

That game is set for 7pm at Clare High School on Tuesday, June 6th. The winner will move to the regional final and face off against the winner of Three Rivers vs. Unity Christian.

