Newaygo 54, Grant 40

The Newaygo girls basketball team improved to 10-1 overall and 9-0 in the Central States Gold with the 54-40 win over Grant on Friday night.

Jaylee Long scored 18 points in the games and scored her 1,000th career point.

Jaycee Rider led the Tigers with 12 points.

The Lions will face conference foe and second place team Big Rapids on the road on Tuesday.