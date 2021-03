FREMONT, Mich. — The Newaygo girls basketball team beat Montague, 47-37 on Monday night in the regional semifinals to advance.

Jaxi Long scored a game-high 14 points while sister Jaylee Long added 11 for the Lions.

Newaygo advances to face West Catholic on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm at Fremont high school, it will be the program's first regional championship appearance since 1992.