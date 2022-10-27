Watch Now
New matchups featured on the Blitz as the playoffs arrive

Portage Northern at Byron Center is the game of the week
Posted at 6:28 PM, Oct 27, 2022
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — It's playoff time!

Portage Northern preps for Byron Center

The game of the week on the Blitz will see Portage Northern (6-3) take on Byron Center (7-2) in a division two district semifinal.

The Huskies are a very young football team, with 18 of their 22 starters being non-seniors, but quarterback Cane Mack and running back XaVior Tyus are upperclassmen, and have been outstanding this fall.

"I don't think age is a big factor," Tyus said. "I just think it's about heart and how you attack the play. Just showing them through our actions, through our words and how to act and how to carry ourselves throughout school, throughout practice and everywhere we go."

Byron Center is the top seed in this district, which gives it at least one more home game, with the potential for another if they can win this game.

Byron Center preps for Portage Northern

The Bulldogs had just three home games during the regular season.

"We have the best community here," Byron Center senior offensive tackle and defensive tackle said. "Just a lot of family and friends that come out for every player and all the cheerleaders, all the band members, everyone comes out. It is really fun, it's a good atmosphere."

Our Blitz Battle takes place in Division 3, with Lowell traveling to play Zeeland West (8-1).

Both of these programs have had multiple state championships in the last 20 years. The Red Arrows have won 3 (2002, 2004, 2009), and the Dux 4 (2006, 2011, 2013, 2015).

Their only playoff meeting came back in 2014, a 30-27 Zeeland West in a Division 3 regional final at Zeeland Stadium.

Other games that we are planning to cover on the Blitz include:

  • East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (9-0)
  • East Lansing (6-3) at Battle Creek Central (7-2)
  • Reeths-Puffer (6-3) at Forest Hills Central (9-0)
  • Traverse City Central (5-4) at Mona Shores (7-2)
  • Sparta (6-3) at Muskegon (7-2)
  • Cedar Springs (5-4) at Coopersville (6-3)
  • Vicksburg (5-4) at Hastings (8-1)
  • Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) vs. Unity Christian (5-4) at Hudsonville
  • GR Christian (3-6) vs. South Christian at East Kentwood
  • Big Rapids (7-2) at Whitehall (9-0)
  • Kalamazoo United (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)
  • Tri County (7-2) at Belding (8-1)
  • Watervliet (6-3) at West Catholic (8-1)
  • Kent City (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2)
  • Ravenna (6-3) at North Muskegon (8-1)
  • Mendon (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (8-1)

The Blitz will air after Game 1 of the World Series, with a full 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

