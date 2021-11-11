New look Portage Central ready for regional final challenge

PORTAGE, Mich. — Last Friday night the Portage Central football team celebrated a district championship at McCamley Field.

"It was a lot of fun," senior running back and defensive back Devin Porter. "We're not done yet, we are not satisfied, it was a good moment and we are on to the next week."

The district championship was the Mustangs first since 2013 and it also completed a perfect 6-0 season on their home field.

Portage Central did things very differently this season, using a new offense and new defense.

"We are getting there every week," 12th year Mustangs head coach Mick Enders said. "Every week we just keep putting in a little bit more and I think they are starting to grasp things a little bit better each and every week and really starting to put things together."

The Mustangs made the move from the split veer to the triple option and a plethora of ball carriers have contributed to the team's success.

"I think it was early in the season," Porter said. A game where we were all kind of sitting on the bus and thinking I didn't have the game I wanted, then the next game we were all scoring and all having fun so that was when we all really noticed that if we can all do it, let's all do it."

"I feel like we are totally unselfish," senior linebacker Tyler Stolsky said. "We've got sophomores scoring touchdowns, juniors, seniors all across the board there is not really one kid you can say they want the ball, that's all they want. I feel like we all just share the wealth."

On the other side of the ball Trevor Haas came over as defensive coordinator after helping Centreville win the state championship in the same roll last fall.

"Totally comfortable, I got all my faith in coach Haas," Stolsky said. "Great guy, knows a ton about football and there is not a doubt in my mind that we can go win it with everything that he runs."

Next up for Portage Central is a trip east to play undefeated South Lyon Friday in the regional final.

"A lot of people, South Lyon is undefeated, so they are kind of hyping them up," Stolsky said. "That's Portage Central, we are kind of the underdogs all the time so we are used to it."

"We are one of eight," Enders said. "Nothing to lose, we are going to head over to South Lyon, prepare hard this week and see what we can do Friday night."

