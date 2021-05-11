New Kenowa Hills girls basketball coach brings years of college experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kenowa Hills girls basketball program has hired its next head coach.

Patrick Daniel brings twelve years of women's college coaching experience which includes eight of them as head coach.

Daniel recorded 121 wins at Lake Michigan College (2017-20) and also spent time at Goucher College as well as University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

During the 2018-19 season, while at Lake Michigan College, Daniel's team finished 28-7 overall and won a conference, state, and regional championships.

Now, he's taking his experience to Kenowa Hills.

"It is an honor and privilege to be named the next girls varsity basketball coach at Kenowa Hills," Daniel said in a statement.

Daniel was named the Junior College Women's Coach of the Year in 2019 and several other accolades over the years.

"I look forward to representing Kenowa Hills and the program as we do the absolute best we can in terms of academic success for our players, improving athletically on the court, having a strong basketball team at all levels and establishing a family environment," Daniel added.

He takes over a varsity team that finished 2-13 in the shortened 2020-21 season and haven't had a winning record since the 2010-11 campaign.