New football coach "breathing new life into the program" at Calvin Christian

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Calvin Christian has won just four football games in the last five years which includes not fielding a varsity team in 2020 due to low numbers.

Last month the Squires hired Bob Nichols to be their new varsity head coach.

Nichols has been coaching in the Lowell program since 2010, he was the head junior varsity coach for he Red Arrows last fall.

Bob Nichols

Nichols understands that the most important thing is getting kids interested in playing football at Calvin Christian.

"First month has been doing a lot of recruiting inside those hallways," Nichols said. "They finished, the varsity team, last year with 17 kids. There is only about 250 kids in that school so it is building that roster, getting kids in the hallways to be excited about football and to come out for football. Breathing some fresh air into the program and obviously starting the weightlifting program and just being there, presence and letting them know that we are building this program right."

Nichols has installed a winter lifting program and says he has 31 kids interested in coming out in the fall.

The Squires first game of the 2022 season is scheduled for August 25th at St. Louis.