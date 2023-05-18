GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time in almost five decades, Forest Hills Northern had a new tennis coach. Steven Olson took over the Huskies program this season and is keeping the program in elite shape during the 2023 season.

"I was really looking forward to the challenge and I've enjoyed every minute of it. The girls are great and every day has been enjoyable watching them hit better and work towards that state title,' said Olson.

The Huskies are 21-1 this season and will host the division two region 16 match on Thursday, May 18th. It's something they look forward to every year.

"I love having home matches during the day here at Northern because I love having all the students come out and watch. Usually not a lot of people come to watch tennis so it's good to have people come watch and support us," said Nathalie Lanne.

FHN is looking to win their 4th straight division two state championship this year, it would also be their 12th title since the year 2000.

"It would mean the world to me. I try not to make that a huge deal but last year I was a finalist and had a big upset match against Seaholm which was huge to win and get to the finals. I want to take that one step further and actually win that championship for me personally but also for our team," said senior Miriam Ogilvie.

New FHN tennis coach doesn't miss a beat in 1st season

Last season they had two sets of doubles win the state title along with four single who were runners up.

The top 2-3 teams from that regional on Thursday will advance to the division two state finals at the Midland Tennis Center on June 2nd and 3rd.

