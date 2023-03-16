Muskegon, Unity Christian among teams heading to state quarterfinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Several West Michigan teams earned their spot in the MHSAA boys state quarterfinals next week with wins in the regional championships on Wednesday.

Unity Christian beat Grand Rapids Christian 58-56.

Sophomore Jake Chapman scored with 0.8 second left to win it for the Saders, he also had the game-winner in the district semifinal win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central last week.

Unity Christian 58, Grand Rapids Christian 56

“We came into districts, we knew what we had to do," Chapman said. "We played Allendale and then beating Catholic Central really gave us a boost, that showed us we could really beat good teams.”

Unity Christian (18-9) was just 7-8 after a loss on February 8th, it has now won 11 of 12 games, a district and regional championship.

“I thought our kids, the last three weeks, have just turned it on," Saders head coach Scott Soodsma said. "You saw the effort out there, we were out-athleticized on the floor, but in effort, baby, not right here in the heart, and that’s what it takes."

Sophomore Max VanKoevering came off the bench to score 15 points.

Dono Thames and Malachi Hooser each scored 15 points fr Grand Rapids Christian (20-6).

South Christian dominated against Hamilton 82-47.

Sophomore Carson Vis left the game with an injury in the second quarter.

Junior Jake Vermaas scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the third quarter.

South Christian 82, Hamilton 47

The Sailors won the regional title and will play Unity Christian at Calvin University in the state quarterfinal.

The game was supposed to be played at South Christian, but schools are not allowed to host state quarterfinal games they are participating in.

Muskegon scored 22 points in the third quarter on its way to beating Hudsonsville 63-36 in division one at West Ottawa.

“We had to lock down on defense. We had to get stops, get out and run, and that’s what we did. We got stops, steals and we started to rebound the ball better, so we got on our fast breaks and started knocking down threes and we got layups,” Jordan Briggs, who scored 18 points against Hudsonville, told FOX 17 Wednesday.

“A big lead makes us settle down where we can execute plays, get defensive stops, get buckets that we want to get and finish out…get shots that we want,” Terrance Davis, who scored eight points against Hudsonville, added.

“I thought we missed a few assignments early and we talked about it at half time. The guys owned it, took accountability and I thought we fixed it in the second half,” said Keith Guy, Muskegon’s head coach. “And then I thought we settled in on offense and our shots started to fall as well.”

Muskegon 63, Hudsonville 36

Pewamo-Westphalia beat Calvin Christian at the buzzer 63-61 on a tip-in by Jamison Eklund.

Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Calvin Christian 61

Tri-Unity Christian beats Lansing Christian 62-44.

Tri-Unity Christian 62, Lansing Christian 44

The Defenders will play Kalamazoo Phoenix in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter