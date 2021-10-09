Muskegon runs to first place, win over Mona Shores in game of the the week

Muskegon vs Mona Shores

Muskegon averaged 12.8 yard per carry running the football Friday night as the Big Reds rolled to a 49-28 win at Mona Shores to take over sole possession of first place in the OK Green.

The sophomore duo of Jakob Price (6 carries, 217 yards and 2 TDs) and Destin Piggee (6 carries, 123 yards, 2 TDs) combined to run for 340 of the Big Reds 448 team rushing yards.

"Just blocking and not quitting, not giving up, just continuing to stick to the script," Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield said. "Just excited for our kids and our program."

Price averaged over 36 yards per carry and Piggee also caught a 37-yard touchdown pass.

"My little number three (Piggee) coming out setting the tempo, he turned all the seniors up," Big Reds senior quarterback Myles Walton, who threw for 118 yards and a score and ran for 88 yards, said. "Basically he saved the night for us."

The game was tied at 21 late in the second quarter when Big Reds senior Tamareon Oakes forced a fumble after a Mona Shores completed pass and senior Damari Foster picked it up and returned it 80 yards for score to give Muskegon a 27-21 least at the half.

"That was a big thing," Muskegon senior linebacker Dominic Sugan said. "That had us go into half up a score and then we got the ball back at halftime."

The Big Reds received the kick to start the second half and scored on an eight-yard Foster run for a 33-21 lead.

The Muskegon defense then came up big again stopping the Sailors at the one yard line on 4th and goal.

Price went 99-yards on the next play for a Muskegon touchdown and 40-21 lead.

Price also had a 70-yard touchdown run and a 48-yard run in the game.

For all but three of the Big Reds seniors this was their first ever win over Mona Shores in football.

"It's been a long time," Walton, who has been on varsity for four years and is now 3-1 against Mona Shores, said. "Every since I have been separated from my class it has just been tough watching them lose, I always was tempted to leave varsity and go down an play with them, but I always thought our senior year we were most definitely going to win it and by us thinking that and having that mentality, we came out here and did what we had to do."

"Good for them their senior year it means a lot to do it here on this stage when everybody picked against you," Faifield said. "It just matters what's in your heart and not what everybody else thinks about you."

The Sailors were led by senior quarterback Mark Konecny who ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, he also completed 16 of 27 passes for 215 yards and a score.

Muskegon (5-0, 6-1) can earn at least a share of the OK Green title when it plays at Reeths-Puffer next week, Mona Shores will try to bounce back when it plays Holland at Ray and Sure Smith Stadium.

