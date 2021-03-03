Morasha Wiggins' 31 points leads K-Central over Lakeview

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — North Carolina signee and Kalamazoo Central senior Morasha Wiggins led the Maroon Giants with 31 points in the 59-51 win over Battle Creek Lakeview on Tuesday night in a battle of SMAC unbeatens.

The Spartans would cut the deficit to just four with just two minutes left in the game until Wiggins knocked down a pair of free throws and helped put the game away.

Brazyll Watkins led Lakeview with a team-high 28 points in the game.

The Maroon Giants improve to 5-0 in conference play and 6-1 overall while the Spartans fall to 8-1 on the season.