Mona Shores to host 6th annual Sailor Salute game Friday night

Mona Shores to host 6th annual Sailor Salute game

Mona Shores is set for the sixth annual Sailor Salute game this Friday when it hosts Zeeland West.

The Sailors are not only honoring military, police, fire and first responders, but also educating the community on issues and needs that exist, as well as connecting the branches of service with the community.

Mona Shores also played Zeeland West in the very first Sailor Salute fame back in 2016.

More information on the event is available on the Mona Shores Athletics Facebook page.