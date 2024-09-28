Mona Shores sink the Big Reds for the first time in four season

MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the first time since 2020, Mona Shores beat Muskegon in their annual rivalry game.

Late in the 2nd quarter, the Big Reds would trail by two scores but Quarterback James Young would air the ball out to Demetrius Rainey-Brown to cut the lead down to one score. 21-14 at the break.

Final



Mona Shore 42

Muskegon 27



First sailors win over the Big Reds since 2020 pic.twitter.com/V9a5mlH0XK — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) September 28, 2024

Third quarter, Sailors QB Jonathan Pittman hands off to Tomarion Steward who runs it in from the 45 yard line to extend their lead.

The two teams would exchange another set of touchdowns before the fourth quarter started. Then with eight minutes to go, Pittman would throw across the middle to Micah Carefelle who took it all the way to the end zone. The Sailors would score one more time, a short run from Pittman before the end of that game.

Final score 42-27 Mona Shores wins.

"It feels great but this is just one step closer. It's just another game at the end of the day. We want to win it. We want to make a deep run in the playoffs. Win conference. Win a state championship. So this is just one step closer," said Hunter Kreuger, Mona Shores senior tight end.

Mona Shores is now 5-0 this season and will take on Forest Hills Northern next Friday.

